JONESBOROUGH — Tasha Sue Edwards, 53, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday in the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a native of Dayton, Ohio and was a daughter of the late Herman Everhart and Patricia Reeder Everhart of Mohawk.
Survivors in addition to her mother includes three sisters: Glenda Hensley and her husband Perry, Nazera Smith and her husband Terry, and Kathy Sue McKelvy and her husband Tom; several nieces and one nephew.
The family will conduct a private memorial service at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.
Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, Jonesborough, is honored to be serving the Edwards Family.