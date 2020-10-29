Tatina Sabrina Craig Ricker, 50, of Mosheim, died unexpectedly Tuesday.
She was a member of Brown springs Baptist Church.
She was a wonderful and loyal woman and mother.
Mrs. Ricker was a 32 year employee of the State of Tennessee Department of Intellectual Disabilities. She started at Greene Valley Developmental Center in August of 1988, after its closing, she then transferred over to East Tennessee Homes in 2014. She held various positions during her tenure; starting as a Developmental Tech, Recreation Therapy Tech. She then moved up to a DTS 1 Counseling Associate and then to DTS 2 and an HT. She was an exemplary employee and wonderful person that was dedicated to the people she supported, her staff and East Tennessee Homes. She was also a great mentor and an asset to the programs. She will be greatly missed. She was a house manager at the Rosebud Home and Rambo Home.
She was past president of the East Tennessee Buckskin Association. She also had the High Point Stallion in Tennessee Quarter Horse Association. She was instrumental in the organization of the Crumley House Equestrian Club in 2003 with its sole purpose being to provide support to the Crumley House.
Mrs. Ricker loved the farm life; especially her goats and her dog, Fluffy.
She is survived by her husband: Leonard Ricker; one son: Gage Reed Ricker; her parents: Terrance and Sonja Schug Craig; two sisters: Terrie Sue and Terry Lynn Walker, and Trendala Shan and Mike Swart; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Alice Nichols, David and Kim Lamb, and Junior Myers.
She was preceded in death by her brother: Timothy Stuart Craig; her grandparents: Clarence C. and Mary L. Craig, and Harvey and Mable Schug; and her father-in-law: Dewey Lee Ricker.
The Ricker family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Charles Lindy will officiate.
Interment will follow in Brown Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian McCurry, Jacob Berryhill, Mike Swart, Terry Walker and Leonard Ricker.
Condolences may be sent to the Ricker family at www.doughty-stevens.com.