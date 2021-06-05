Taylor Lee Williams, 25, of Afton, passed away Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
She always wore the most beautiful smile that was so infectious to everyone around her. Her sweet spirit and love will forever be with us in our hearts.
Taylor is survived by her parents: Jennifer and Bobby Holt, and Keith and Kelley Williams; half-sister: Lily Williams; stepbrothers: Bradley Holt and Sean and Lindsey Holt; her grandmother and co-care partner with her mother: Barbara Griffin; her grandfather: Jim R. Ramsey; cousins whom she loved as siblings: Amanda Ramsey, Remi and Hunter Pierce, Laura and Aurora Ramsey and Will Libby, Betsy Williams and Aaron Walker. and Chase and Abby Williams; aunts and uncles: Jeff and Aundrea Ramsey, Freddy and Leann Holt, Tom Williams, Alan and Shelia Griffin, Tina and Charles Lindy, Kevin and Julie Kinser, and David and Connie Williams. She leaves behind special friends whom she loved dearly: Lori and Richard Parks, Debbie and Jackie Bowers, Debbie and Alex Johnson, Marcie Lafollette, Scott and Amy Lee, Dr. Brad Strange, Joy Tweed, Alice Bernard, Barbara Faye Harrison, and Joyce and Ashley Watts; and many more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends she loved.
She was preceded in death by grandmother: “Nanna” Vivian R. Ramsey; grandfathers: “Papaw” Ray Griffin and Steve Williams; uncles: Jerry DeAngelis, Wyatt Joseph Broach and Charles Cecil Ramsey; aunts: Rose Ramsey, Juanita Ramsey and Lynne Broach; and cousins: Wyatt Joseph “Bud” Broach Jr., Mickey Starnes and Roy Paul Stanton.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. David Dugger and the Rev. Lynn Mercer officiating.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chase Williams, Bradley Holt, Sean Holt, Hayden Sampson, Dustin Williams, Devin Williams, Matthew Buch, Bryan Ramsey and Alan Griffin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Cureton, Jackie Saulsbury, Gary Black, Dr. Brad Strange, Keith Sampson, and the Chuckey Doak High School class of 2014.
The family expressed a special thanks to Vanderbilt VAD and Cardiac Team, Cardiac ICU, Cardiac step down unit for giving us nine more months with her. Vanderbilt Palliative Care Unit Round Wing for taking such good care of her in her final days with us.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.