Taylor Nicole Lewis, 29, Of Chuckey passed away unexpectedly Friday in Greeneville.
Survivors include her father: Wayne Lewis; her boyfriend: David Buscher; a special aunt and uncle: Junior and Maxine Carter; several cousins; and special friends: Glen and Patsy Moore.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Melissa Drew Lewis; her grandparents: Daughton and Ruby Lewis, and Don and Mildred Drew; and an uncle: William Billy Lewis.
It was her wish to be cremated and there will be no formal services.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.