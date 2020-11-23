Ted Dearstone, age 82, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a lifetime member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and attended until the virus. He was retired from City of Greeneville in Maintenance Department and a farmer.
Ted is survived by a sister: Evelyn Dunn; a brother: Bill Dearstone; sisters and brothers in law: Gary and Linda Fullen, Carroll and Sally Allen, Mildred Allen and Pete Bowers; several nieces and nephews; a special niece who helped with his care: Andrea Fullen-Bender and many friends including: Tonda, Mary, Wanda and Trina.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, who passed away in 2018: Mary Ann Dearstone; his parents: Tom and Sallie Mae Dearstone; father and mother in law: Ted and Nell Allen; two brothers in law: Ralph Dunn and Neil Allen, and two sisters in law: Hilda Dearstone and Jane Bowers.
There will be a private graveside service.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Morning Pointe for becoming part of his family and to the staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East 3rd floor North for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church 711 Mt Pleasant Road, Greeneville, Tennessee 37743.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.