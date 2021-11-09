TeNisha “Bunky” Collins, 48, of Deland, Florida, formerly of Chuckey, passed away Thursday at Kindred Hospital in Green Cove Springs, Florida, after a long illness.
Bunky never lost her strong spirit and wonderful smile throughout her illness.
She was a 1990 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School and a 1993 graduate of Walters State Community College with a degree in nursing. She was a registered nurse for 25 years, working in multiple hospitals across the country.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Deland, Florida, where she sang in the choir as her health allowed. She was formerly an active member of Ottway United Methodist Church, where she had served as choir director. She also was a former choir director at Pleasant Vale Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Bunky was a gifted singer, performing at many special occasions.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years: John Collins; one son: Eric Collins; one granddaughter: Morgan Collins; a brother and sister-in-law: Tommy Sams, U.S. Air Force Retired, and Peggy Sams; a sister and brother-in-law: Tammie and Bob Street; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; aunts and an uncle: Glenn and Kathy Peters, and Carol Peters; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Sharon Collins; a brother-in-law: J.J. Collins; and special friend: Sherri Forrest.
She was preceded in death by her parents: MSgt. William L. Sams, USAF Retired, and Wanda Sams; her grandparents: William E. and Charmie Sams, and Golda D. and Fannie Peters; and a nephew: Dakota Sams.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Donna Waddle and the Rev. Ronnie Duncan will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Thursday to travel in procession to Prices Cemetery at Romeo for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be nephews and cousins.