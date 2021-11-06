Tenisha 'Bunky' Collins (Died: Nov. 4, 2021) Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tenisha “Bunky” Collins, 48, of Deland, Florida, formerly of Chuckey, passed away Thursday morning at Kindred Hospital, Green Cove Springs, FLorida.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Renaissance Faire Coming To Greeneville 16 Students Seen At Hospital After School Bus Crash JUDD: Netflix Opens A Window On Greeneville Next Week Annie Bird Cansler (Died: Nov. 2, 2021) Nikesha 'Nikki' Jo Aiken (Died: Oct. 29, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.