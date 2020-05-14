Teresa Ann Bird Burkey, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday afternoon at her home.
She retired from Magnavox.
Mrs. Burkey attended Campground Church of God, as long as her health permitted.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years: Terry Samuel Burkey; five children: Terri Lynne Ottinger and her husband, Phillip, Terri Renee Lowery, Angie Burkey, Misty Dawn Burkey, and Terry S. “T.J.” Burkey Jr.; grandchildren: Heather and Josh Rock, Christian Lowery, Mason Strong, Dawson Ottinger, Madison Burkey, Hunter Burkey, Alyssa Dawn Burkey and Bryson Terry Burkey; one great-grandson: Aiden Trent Rock; sisters: Marjorie Bird Hawk, Karen Carrier, and Becky and Ray Tarlton; a brother: Billy Bird; several special nieces and nephews; and her special friends at Caris Healthcare, Laughlin Healthcare Center and her “little dickens,” Autumn Malone.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Lester Bird and Helen Algavon Lane Bird; sisters: Charlotte Bird and Gearldine Bird; and a brother: Maurice Bird.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Friday and 1–3 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Melton and the Rev. Stephen Aiken officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Christian Lowery, Mason Strong, Dawson Ottinger, Hunter Burkey, Larry Allen Burkey Jr., Phillip Ottinger and Bryson Terry Burkey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Burkey Sr., Lynn Burkey, David McKay, Ray Tarlton, Larry Carrier, Dr. Charles Montgomery and Harry Carrier.