Teresa D. Knight, 48, of Greeneville, left to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday morning.
She was a Christian and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and caring woman.
Survivors include her husband: David Knight; a daughter: Leslie Knight; a granddaughter: Baylee Wilkerson; one sister: Charlene Helton; her parents: Riley and Barbara Bloomer; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a sister-in-law: Johnna Ward.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
The body will be taken to the church to lie in state 30 minutes prior to the funeral service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Wesleyan Bible Tabernacle Church. The Rev. Joe Sifford and the Rev. Clinton Ryder will officiate.
Interment will follow at River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Ryder, Mark Shanks, Ricky Ward, Bud Ward, Boyd Griffith and Timmy Stimmer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Morelock, Jeremy Jenkins and Dwayne Thomason.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.