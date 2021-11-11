Teresa Darlene Campbell, 56, of the Cedar Creek community, died Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She worked as a caregiver for others and especially for her mother.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years: Jerry Campbell; her daughter: Alison and Scott Alcantara; five sisters: Marilyn and Richard Dearing, Betty and Larry Knipp, Diane and Dale Southerland, Janice and Gary Helbert, and Gina and Jonathan Ottinger; four brothers: Gary and Pam Waddell, Ricky and Beverley Waddell, Kenny and Chrissy Waddell, and Jerry and Rachel Waddell; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law: Maxine Campbell; a sister-in-law: Terri and Justin Wilhoit; a brother-in-law: Jeff and Samantha Campbell.
The family expresses a special thanks to Eric Cutshall and the members of the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Ollie Waddell; and her father-in-law: Dale Campbell.
The Campbell family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jim Fillers will officiate.
Everyone is asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home by noon Friday to go in procession to the 1 p.m. graveside service at Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Gary Helbert, Richard Dearing, Eric Southerland, Gary Waddell, Ricky Waddell, Kenny Waddell and Jerry Waddell.
Condolences may be sent to the Campbell family at www.doughty-stevens.com.