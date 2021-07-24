Teresa Gail Hensley, 61, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She is survived by her husband: Marvin Hensley; a son: Tony Hensley; her mom and pops: Marie and Bill Thompson; a sister and brother-in-law: Judy and Todd Leach; brothers-in-law: Michael (Cindy), Cephas (Kim), Hunter (Kathy) and Cale (Arlene) Hensley; and a sister-in-law: Michaeline (Darrell) Cantrell.
She was preceded in death by her dad: R.B. Bowers; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Cephas and Kate Hensley; and a sister-in-law: Paulette Hensley
The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Tim Roach officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.