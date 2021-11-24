ROGERSVILLE — Teresa Lynn Miller, 54, went to be with the Lord Monday after a period of declining health.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Kathleen Britton.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years: Virgil Miller; a son: Brandon Carl Miller of the home; sisters: Sherry Britton and Charlotte (Don) Beach; several nieces and nephews; and her little dog: Cuddles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the family to help with funeral expenses.
The family expresses a special thank you to ICU Floor at Greeneville Community Hospital East and Dr. Prince.
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7 p.m. in Christian-Sells Chapel with the Rev. Danny Dolen and the Rev. David Morelock officiating.
Graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery. Those planning on going in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.