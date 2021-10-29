OTTAWA, IL — Teresa Pearl Sellers, 61, of Ottawa, passed away Oct. 22 at home.
A celebration of life will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens in Greenville, Tennessee. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Teresa was born Jan. 22, 1961, in St. Charles, Illinois to Donald Raymond and Mary Lois (Lowery) Sellers. Teresa’s family moved back to Tennessee when she was young, and she called Greene County home.
Teresa lived a good life, dedicated to God. She cared lovingly for her mother as she had cancer and passed. Teresa took two children as her own and showed them unconditional love, patience and caring all of her days. She could fill any child’s mind with wonder, and was a magical teacher. She was always kind and gentle. She loved spending time with all of her eight grandchildren, playing rummy and watching them play. Everyday they felt her love. She enjoyed frequent chats and laughs with her sisters. She was the light always left on to guide us home, more than that she was home. She will be missed heavily everyday by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Rebecca Smith of Ottawa and Hugh Williams of Mt. City, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; a brother: Danny Belt and Dennis Sellers; and two sisters: Cathy Dean and Glenda Perez.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Donald and Mary Louis; a granddaughter: Sage; and three brothers: Bobby, Duane and Floyd.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
