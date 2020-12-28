Teresa Regina Morgan Crawford age 63 formerly of Walkertown Community and recently of the Belmont Avenue Community transitioned to her heavenly home Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Teresa was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt.
She was a devoted charter member of Faith Temple Church on North Rufe Taylor Road, where she served as Treasurer for many years. She served as Director of Finance at Greene County Skills for approximately 21 years.
Teresa was the daughter of the late Rev. Howard R. and Phoebe L. Morgan of Afton, and preceded in death by her husband of 27 years: Denver Warren Crawford, a sister: Mitzi Spencer; father and mother-in-law: Delmer (Ray) and Audrey Crawford; sister-in-law: Marie Hawk, brother-in-law: Bob Crawford and a nephew Bucky Foulks.
Survivors include: daughter and son-in-law: Adrienne and Chris Rose; son: Nicolas “Nic” Crawford; two granddaughters: Mourghan Rose and Bailee Rose; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Sandra and Tommy Collins, Shannon Gosnell, Meary and Jimmy Peters, Tama and Danny Lightfoot, Larry Spencer, Harold and Joyce Crawford and Robert Hawk; nieces and nephews: Cassie and Tim Melton, Johnathan Foulks, Sean Taylor, Heather Ross, Howard Jones, Chris and Michelle Crawford, Chad and Barbara Crawford and Watanna Jones; and several great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be on Wednesday at 11 am at Faith Temple Church with Rev. Doug White and Rev. Wayne Riddle officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Faith Temple Church for the services.
Interment will follow the funeral service in Pine Grove Cemetery on Horton Highway.
Pallbearers are: Nic Crawford, Jimmy Peters, Austin Anderson, Jeremy Smith, Chris Crawford, Johnathan Foulks, Bryson Foulks, Matthew Rose and Larry Spencer.
Honorary pallbearers are: Sean Taylor, Howard Jones, Jordan Yokley, Chad Crawford and Greene County Skills Staff.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nursing staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East, Dr. Steven Prince, Dr. Kevin Toppenburg and Dr. Neil Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Temple Church 276 North Rufe Taylor Road, Greeneville, Tennessee 37745.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.