Terri Hinkle, 56, of Chuckey, passed away Friday at Holsten Valley Medical Center.
Terri retired from East Tennessee Homes.
She is survived by her husband: David Hinkle; two sons: Dustin Johnson and his wife, Heather, from Savanah, Georgia, and Timothy Hinkle; one daughter: Tiffany Hinkle; two granddaughters: Savanah Hall and Elizabeth Ruth Johnson; one grandson: Moniex and Brinx Buchanan; her mother and stepfather: Ruth and Jim Morris from Sutton, West Virginia; three sisters: Tina Riddle, Marlene Riddle, Crystal OwCzarzak and her husband, John, and Brandy Owens; one brother: Jamie Riddle; two special nieces: Alexis Shaw and Bethany Wagner; one special nephew: Thomas Phegley; nieces: Jessica Tipton, Haley Ward and Jessica Riddle; nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Mike and Diana Tipton, Richard and Phillis Hinkle, Karen Bowers, Susie Hinkle and Kathy and Willard Brown; and special friends: Joan and Bill Martin.
Terri was preceded in death by her father: James A. Riddle; and her stepmother: Phyllis Riddle.
Friends are asked to meet Monday at 1:45 p.m. in Carters Station at Albany for the graveside service. The Rev. Robert Lee Johnson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Mike Riddle, Mathew McLain, Jimmy Luttrell, Joey Brown, B.J. Buchanan and Lee Hinkle.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.