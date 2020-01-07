Terri L. Brown, 55, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at her home.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years: Jimmy Brown; two daughters and son-in-law: Amanda and Anthony Moorman Jr, and Shasta Martin; one son: Andrew Rockafellow; her grandchildren: Amelia Moorman, Aria Martin, and two unborn; and her stepfather: George McGhee.
Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her mother: Shirley McGhee; and a sister: Janice Jones
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will be in the church cemetery following service.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.