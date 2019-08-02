Terri Lee Long Martin, 57, passed away Tuesday at her home in Greeneville.
Terri was preceded in death by her husband: Howard Nick Martin; her parents: Florean Ailshie Livingston and Richard Long; a brother: Jeffery Long; and a sister: Sandra Bennett.
She is survived by her twin sister: Sherri Cravens; her brother: Dale Long; a daughter: Tabatha (Justin) Glassburn; a stepdaughter: Tasha (Roy) Roberts; grandchildren: Laney, Ansley and Selyna Glassburn, and Nic, Alyssa and Savannah Roberts; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home will be handling arrangements. A private service will be held by family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Semper Fi foundation.