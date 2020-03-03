JOHNSON CITY — Terry “Bo” McIntosh, 57, of Greene County, entered into eternal rest Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center following an illness.
Born Sept. 20, 1962, in Timmonsville, South Carolina, Bo was a son of the late Joseph and Ethelen McIntosh.
Bo was a talented car painter and body repairman, beginning his career in collision repair at a very young age. He was a founding partner of McIntosh Body and Paint Shop and Carolina Collision Center of Sumter, South Carolina.
He moved to Tennessee in 2012, with plans to retire there. He enjoyed off-road motorsports, boating and traveling, as well as spending time with his grandchildren and his dogs Lillie and Gizmo.
Bo was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ethelen.
He leaves behind a wife: Christina “Tina” McIntosh of Greene County; two sisters: Debbie (Mike) Young and Suzi McIntosh, both of Sumter; a brother: Joseph Earl McIntosh of Sumter; a son: Jonathan McIntosh of Sumter; two daughters: Ashlee (Robert) Benton of Manning and Catherine “Cat” Hudson of Greene County; and four grandchildren.
A public memorial service has been deferred at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
