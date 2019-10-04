Terry “Bush” Wayne Fawbush Jr., 34, of Mosheim, passed away peacefully Sunday.
He is survived by his daughter: Kenadie Fawbush; sister: Brittany Fawbush; brother: Jordan Crum; his grandmother: JoAnn Bowman; his grandfather: Jimmy Wilburn; special niece: Alison Colyer; special friends: Brian Lamons, Johnny Dabbs, and Jodi Green; fiancée: Misty Jennings; and his fur baby: Sparky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terry Wayne Fawbush Sr. and Leisa Wilburn.
A celebration of life service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Mosheim. The Rev. Charles Lindy will officiate. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.