Terry Delno French, 67, formerly of Chuckey, passed away Friday unexpectedly at his home in Rogersville.
He graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School and went on to the U.S. Air Force. He was a Vietnam War Veteran.
Mr. French worked at Eastman Chemical Company until retirement.
He enjoyed working on cars and electronics, collecting coins, guns and riding his Harley.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Hal Carmack French and Anna Darleen French Renner; and a brother: Sanford Carmack French.
He is survived by his three daughters: Spring French, Karen Beck and Kristin Beck; eight grandchildren: Noeah Ehorn, Autum Ehorn, Lylah Ehorn, Indigo Ehorn, Makeia Beck, Keiara Beck, Kayleigh Beck and Calvin Irouschek; nine great-grandchildren; his sister: Phyllis Ann Blazer; and five nieces; and his kitty: Trooper.
The family will have a gathering of friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.