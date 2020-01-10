CHURCH HILL — Terry Duane Glass, 73, went to his heavenly home Tuesday at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital.
Terry was born March 21, 1946, in Middlesbrough, Kentucky. He was raised in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1966. He attended Hiwassee College from 1966-68.
He married the love of his life, JoAnn Jenkins Glass, June 19, 1968.
He was a general contractor for 30-years before retiring in 2014. He currently was the owner/operator of Old Stage Printing.
Terry was the founder and director of Tennessee Hoedowners, a national champion clogging team. He was a former board member of CLOG and served on Industrial Board of Hawkins County.
He was preceded in death by his father: Ernest “Smiley” Glass; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Kenneth and Patsy Jenkins.
Terry is survived by his loving wife: JoAnn Jenkins Glass; children: Melissa Glass Venoy, Sherry Glass Cox, and Shannon and Amy Glass; grandchildren: Hayden Venoy, Avery Venoy, Gavin Cox, Evan Glass, Cameron Cox, Austin Glass, Trysten Cox, Corbyn Venoy and Ansley Glass; his mother: Dorothy Glass; four sisters-in-laws; a brother-in-law; several nieces and nephews; along with many special dear friends and colleagues.
A visitation will be from 3-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the church with Pastor Benny Keck officiating.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Hamblen County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Todd Haley. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by noon to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Ramsey, Brent Potter, Kenneth Potter, Ron Carter, Scott Rutledge and David Phillips.
Honorary Pallbearers will be J. E. Cheek, all past and present Tennessee Hoedowners, Bill Phillips, Billy Barbour, Johnny Hash and Scott Lawson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shiners Hospital for Children.
