Terry Keith Neal Sr., 67, of Bristol, passed away Tuesday in Johnson City.
He was owner and operator of Lakeside Lawn Care.
He was a Track Champion at Cherokee Drag Way and had qualified for the World Bracket Finals. He enjoyed drag racing, fishing, boating and working on his racing car. He was a lover of McDonald’s sweet tea.
Terry is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Terry K. Neal Jr. and Amy of Eldorado, Ohio; four grandchildren: Taylor Neal, MacKenzie Neal, Dylan Haas and Kyle Haas; and his pets: Pop and Lady.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Kyle Neal and Learline Neal.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Mary Jane Farmer, CLP, officiating.
Interment will follow in Greenelawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.