Terry Lee Wampler, 72, a lifelong resident of the Rheatown community, unexpectedly left this earth to be with the Lord on Christmas Eve while at Greenville Community Hospital East.
He was a good friend to anyone he met and willing to help anyone who needed it.
He served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and proudly wore his Vietnam cap. His army buddies were his brothers who he reunited with yearly
He retired after 31 years from Farm Bureau. He was currently president of the Chuckey water commission where he work alongside a team that accomplished many successful projects.
He enjoyed watching his grandsons play ball and spending time at the lake.
Married 49 years to his loving wife, Vivian, he was also father to Chad (Tammie) and Rusty, and grandfather to Grant, Josh, Colt and Leiland.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Roy Foweler will officiate.
The Greene County Honor Guard and the U.S. Army honor team will conduct military graveside honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greene County Honor Guard, 101 Longview Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.