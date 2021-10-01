Terry Lynn Dean (Died: Sept. 30, 2021) Oct 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terry Lynn Dean, 57, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Thursday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) Charges Filed Against Student Who Allegedly Spurred Lockdown GHS Student Taken Into Custody After Lockdown Summer Wells Case To Be Featured On National Show Search Warrants Served By DTF; 4 Charged Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.