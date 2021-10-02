Terry Lynn Dean, 57, of the Horse Creek Community, passed away Thursday at his home.
He was of Baptist faith.
Terry formerly worked at John Deere and he volunteered for Horse Creek National Park for nine years.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years: Christie Dean; three sons and a daughter-in-law: Shane and Amanda Dean, Aaron Dishner and Blake Dishner, three daughters and a son-in-law: LaChista and Cody Blazer, Danielle McGaha and Kendra Gilland; grandchildren: Riley Dean, Chase Seaton and Zack Seaton; a brother: Jerry Harrison; a sister and brother-in-law: Deborah and Bill Holloway; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Dean and Charlene Hensley;several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Makayla Richards, Lacey Penley, Mike Tipton, and Annie and Mollie.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lacy and Bonnie Dean; a son: Thomas Dean; and four brothers: Danny Dean, Lamar Dean, Douglas Dean and Eugene Brackens.
Family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Pastor John H. Moore officiating.
