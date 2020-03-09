Terry Ray Booker, 53, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Terry was a hardworking, honest, loving man who will be missed by all.
He was a member of Borings Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
Terry was employed at Worthington Industries.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years: Kim Booker; two great-nephews and one great-niece, of the home, whom he raised as his children: Brandon and Justin, and Destiney Cutshaw; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Perry and Julie Booker, and Larry Booker; several nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law: Shirley Shanks and her husband, Tim; uncles and aunts: Buddy and Audrey Huff, and Jerry and Aileen Huff; and his father-in-faith: Charlie McCamey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Jane Booker.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Patel and his staff.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Earl Bailey and the Rev. Charlie McCamey officiating.
Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home Tuesday at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the 11 a.m. graveside service at Prices Cemetery at Romeo.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.