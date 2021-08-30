Terry Senn (Died: Aug. 29, 2021) Aug 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terry Senn, 60, of Greeneville died Sunday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Retiring Judge's Community Impact Noted By Friends Eric Preston Crawford (Died: Aug. 19, 2021) JUDD: Stephen Gosnell: 'Whatever You Do, Get Your Shot' City School Board Votes To Continue Mask-Optional Policy JUDD: Walt Stone's Most Important Passengers Were Tiny Ones Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.