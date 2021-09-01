Terry Senn, 60, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Sunday at his home.
Mr. Senn was of the Pentecostal faith.
He always had a smile on his face with everyone he met. He was a loving husband and father.
Mr. Senn is survived by his wife: Pam Senn; a daughter: Gracie Senn and fiancé, Devon Paul; a son: Josh Grabner; a brother and sister-in-law: John and Donna Senn; a sister: Sharon and Ronnie Hyder; several nieces and nephews; a special sister-in-law: Carol and Don Riley; and two brothers-in-law: Jim and Sue Pierce, and Jack and Micky Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Senn.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Senn’s family expresses their special thanks to all his caregivers throughout his illness and to Dr. Beth Bulawa and her staff and Dr. Kevin Toppenberg and his staff.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.