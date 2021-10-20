Terry “TC” Renner Jr. passed away at home Sunday.
He was a firefighter with Sunnyside VFD and a loving son, dad, and friend.
He is survived by his Dad and step mom: Terry Sr. and Kathie Renner, Step Maternal Mom: Tracy Phillips, Fiancé: Beth Johnson, Children: Braxton Bright, Lincoln Renner, and special fur baby CiCi, Grandparents: Patricia Renner, Raymond Buckner, Earleen Johnson, Lucy Jackson, Siblings: Heath Shipley, Heather (Robert) Purcell-Mullins, Ashley (Danny) Gammons, Gary Lawing Jr, Aunts and Uncles: Ellen (Maynard) Mullins, Billy (Kathy) Renner, Bobby Renner, Patricia (Tony) Clark, Peggy Anthony, Special Cousin and Best Friend: BJ Renner, along with Many other Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
He is preceded in death by his Mom: Hope Shipley, Grandfather: Leon Bill Renner.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Lynch, Chandler Barham, Shawn Powell, BJ Renner, Danny Landers, Brandon Smelcer.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Greene County Sheriff’s Dept., Sunnyside VFD, and Vulcan Materials.
Visitation will be Sunday 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton and the funeral following at 7 p.m. Sunday with Chaplain Danny Ricker officiating. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
In Lieu of Flowers Memorials maybe made to the Funeral Home to defray Funeral Expense.