Terry Wisecarver, of the Midway community in Greene County, passed away Friday with his loving wife of 59 years by his side.
Mr. Wisecarver was self-employed in direct sales for 45 years before retiring.
He was a proud veteran.
Mr. Wisecarver attended Manley Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife: Bobbie Byard Wisecarver; two children: Gregg Wisecarver and Angie Wisecarver McCoige; a son-in-law: Chad McCoige; a sister: Nancy Wisecarver Bible; grandchildren: Jackson, Greyson, Elleson and Emerson Wisecarver, Katie McCoige, and Courtney Burgess Bolton and her husband, Johnny Bolton; nieces: Judy Bible, Jan Bible and Marsha Wisecarver Warren; and nephews: Ricky Bible, Mark Wisecarver and Mike Wisecarver.
He was preceded in death by his father: Cecil “Doss” Wisecarver; his mother: Ina Crittenden Wisecarver; a twin brother: Jerry Wisecarver; a sister-in-law: Norma Turner Wisecarver; and a brother-in-law: Harold Bible.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery at Mohawk. Pastor Tony Buchanan will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.