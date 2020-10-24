Terry Wisecarver (Died: Oct. 23, 2020) Oct 24, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Terry Wisecarver, 80, of Midway, the Bibles Chapel community, died Friday at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Dale Gregory (Died: Oct. 16, 2020) James Ray Thach (Died: Oct. 16, 2020) Man Claims Wife Staying With Santa Claus ‘Lion For Education’ Clark Justis Dies After COVID-19 Complications Clark E. Justis (Died: Oct. 17, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.