Tessia Renee “Momma Bear” Bledsoe, 50, of Cecil Davis Road, Greeneville, passed away Saturday on Asheville Highway.
She attended Campground Church of God.
The family stated she was an animal lover, art lover, music lover, loved cartoons and watching animal planet.
Renee is survived by two sons: Ransom Shane Bledsoe, and Adam Manis and his companion, Samantha Crow; her mother: Linda Manis; a sister: Crystal “Hurst” Bowlin; a nephew: Quinten Bowlin; her boyfriend: Tony Sheffey; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and her dog: Jax Jr.
She was preceded in death by her father: Gale Manis; her grandparents: James and Betty Cutshall; an aunt: Pat Smelcer; and a cousin: Dawn Smelcer.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Rev. Ralph Hensley officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.