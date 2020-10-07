JONESBOROUGH —Thanna Starnes Hankins, 81, of Morning Point, formally of the Cross Anchor community, passed away Monday.
She attended First Christian Church of Greeneville.
Mrs. Hankins was a school teacher in the Greene County School System for many years.
She loved people.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law: Norman Starnes from Greeneville, and Sherman and Debbie Starnes of Limestone; one grandson: Andy Starnes of Limestone; two brothers: Danny D. and Harretta Justis of Kingsport, and Tom and Pat Justis of Blountville; a sister-in-law: Jayne Justis of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; several special friends too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bert Starnes; her second husband: Ben Hankins; a brother: James Justis; and her parents: Drew and Pauline Justis.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 3 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery with the Rev. Wade McAmis and the Rev. Nathan Reynolds officiating.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Morning Point Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.