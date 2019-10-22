JONESBOROUGH — Thelma Cochran, 93, of Jonesborough, passed away Sunday at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bethlonia Crawford Jordan. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband: John David Cochran; and one brother: Clyde Jordan.
Thelma was of the Baptist faith.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, working in her flowers and spending time with her family.
She retired from John M. Reed Nursing Home.
Survivors include one son: Johnny Cochran; four daughters: Sharon Bruce, Janna Dykes and her, husband, Daryl, Linda Braren, and Sandra Ward and husband, Joseph; sister: Nina McAobitmis; grandchildren; Lisa Reece, Eric Bruce, Traci Sarber and Benjamin Tan; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Mrs. Cochran will be Wednesday at noon at Fairview Cemetery with Tom and Marsha Lineberger officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Niswonger Children’s Hospital, 400 N. State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604; or the donor’s favorite children’s charity.
Condolences may be sent to the Cochran family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.