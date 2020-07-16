Thelma “Jane” Shanks Pilloni, 83, a former Tusculum College trustee, passed away Tuesday morning.
She was born and raised in Tusculum, and graduated from Tusculum College in 1959.
Jane married Bill Pilloni (Tusculum ’60) and they moved to Glen Ridge, N.J., where they lived, worked and raised a family. After retirement, they returned to their beloved Tusculum area in 2004 to live out their retirement years, serving Tusculum College/University and the First Presbyterian Church in Greeneville, where they were married in 1959.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives: Craig and Paola Pilloni, and John and Kristina Pilloni; and four grandchildren: Eric Pilloni and his wife, Brianna, Abigail Pilloni, 2nd LT. Davis Pilloni and Hannah Pilloni.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Private interment will be in Mount Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Pilloni Endowed Scholarship Fund, Tusculum University, P.O. Box 5040, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.