Thelma Rupert, of the Sunnyside community, passed away suddenly Saturday morning.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years: James “Jimmy” Rupert; a daughter: Dana Rupert; grandchildren: Tyler Rupert of Minnesota, Alexis Wines and Malo, Takoda Wines, Angel Wines and Lakshmi “Little Man” Veerasamy; a great-granddaughter: Mariana Velazquez; and sisters-in-law: Debra Fann, Katherine Solomon, and Agnes and Howard Fortner.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents: Ruben and Alma Brooks Fann; a brother: Clayton “Dale” Fann; a sister: Charlotte Fann; and grandchildren: Alex, Marcus and Vickie Wines, and Keaton Veerasamy.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The Rev. Tommy Melton will have a prayer at the conclusion of the visitation.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Fann, Takoda Wines, Tyler Rupert, Lakshmi Veerasamy, James Foulks and Malo Gomez.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.