Thomas A. ‘Tac’ Carr (Died: Oct. 22, 2021) Oct 23, 2021 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas A. “Tac” Carr, 84, of Chuckey passed away Friday at his home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New Greeneville Parking Attendant Begins Beat BUNDY COLUMN: Devils Didn't Run Up Score On Patriots Mason Trent Conner (Died: Oct. 14, 2021) Morgan Woods (Died: Oct. 13, 2021) Morgan Woods (Died: Oct. 13, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.