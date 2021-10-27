Thomas Andrew Carr Jr. was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan. He died Friday at his home in Chuckey surrounded by his family.
Tom was a man of many talents.
He was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he served 3 tours of duty as a Green Beret. During that time, he trained other soldiers and completed thousands of skydiving jumps as a paratrooper. His medals include two Purple Hearts and multiple Bronze Stars. He retired from the Army after 26 years and began working in management, but he felt his true calling was teaching.
Tom entered East Tennessee State University to obtain a Masters of Arts in Teaching. He then taught at schools around East Tennessee, ending his career as a science teacher at West Greene High School, where he was chosen teacher of the year by his students.
Tom was a devout Christian and long-time member of Tusculum Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Gideons. He loved God, his family, and his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Thomas Carr Sr. and Caroline Fichter; and his grandson: James Ashe.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Robin Carr, of Chuckey; their 5 children, their partners and grandchildren: Catherine and James Ashe and their children, Evaline, Hazel and Gemma, all of Asheville, North Carolina, Andrew Carr and Arienne Casebier and their children, Lola, Violet and Lane, all of Jonesborough, John Carr of Johnson City, James and Heather Carr of Johnson City, and Phillip Carr of Chuckey; his sister: Shirley Ax, and son, Thomas Andrew Carr III.
The family will receive friends from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Tusculum Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the church.
Graveside services will be Monday at 1 p.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at Mt. Home at 12:45 p.m..
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.