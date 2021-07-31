Thomas C. Jessee, 68, of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday.
He was born Sept. 19, 1952, in Mount Holly, New Jersey, to the late Charles and Marcella Jessee. His family moved to Bristol, Tennessee, when he was 6 where he played football for and graduated from Tennessee High School in 1970.
Tom graduated from the University of Tennessee and received his law degree from the University of Tennessee, College of Law in 1975. Tom started his law career in South Carolina and practiced there for eight years before returning to Johnson City to open his own practice with his brother in 1983.
Tom loved practicing law and was a true advocate for his clients. He took that opportunity to make a positive impact in many people’s lives. When not working, he loved to travel the world with friends and family and have grand adventures that he looked back on with joy when retelling stories. He enjoyed movies, music, sitting by the pool, and was an avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction. He always said he would write a book when he retired based on his adventures of practicing law and traveling.
He and his family regularly attended Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and he enjoyed his church family.
The thing he loved most of all was hosting get-togethers for any reason to enjoy a delicious meal, a moving conversation, and a perfect glass of scotch with those gathered together.
He is survived by his wife: Crystal Jessee; his daughter: Kaitlyn Grace; his son and his wife: Brian and Erin Jessee; granddaughters: Brynn and Shea Jessee; his nephew and his wife: Nick and Shelley Jessee; great-nieces: Quinn and Kate Jessee; his sister-in-law: Sharon M. Green, Darlene Temple, who had been by his side and his best friend for 38 years; and a countless number of friends who he cared for like family.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of sending flowers, those wishing to honor Tom’s generous and caring nature may make donations to ALPS of Greeneville, The Hope Center of Greeneville, Evergreen Life Services of Greeneville, Holston Home For Children or Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Bulls Gap.