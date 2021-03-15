Thomas D. “Buck” Foulks Sr., 86, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Saturday at the home of his daughter surrounded by his family.
He was a machinist.
Mr. Foulks was a member of Hardin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
The family states he was a great dad, granddad and a friend to all.
He is survived by one daughter: Suzanne (Todd) Greene; two sons: Thomas (Sheila) Foulks Jr. and Darren Foulks; grandchildren: Amanda and Aleah Greene, Kimberly Miller, Andrew Foulks and Thomas Bales; sisters: Lynnette (John) Fillers and Doris Simmons; a son-in-law: Lee Bales; brother-in-law: Powell (Jill) Weems who was like a son to him; several nieces and nephews; special friends: Jerry and Beverly Lovegrove, Bruce ( Mary) Lemons; and his friends at Hoover Jail.
Preceded in death by his wife: Bobbie Foulks; one daughter: Rebecca Bales; his parents: David and Cleo Foulks; and one sister: Diane Foulks.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Wade McAmis officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Danny Weems, Calvin Weems, Bruce Lemons, Lanndan Miller, Tyler Carver and Andrew Foulks.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Caris Healthcare.
