Thomas Dane Hankins, 31, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at 12:39 p.m.
He is survived by one daughter: Haedyn Alexis Fanning of Knoxville; and his mother: Dr. Betty LaFollette Hankins.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Joseph Jordan Hankins and Marcus Aaron Hankins; and his father: Dr. Ben Albert Hankins.
There will be no formal visitation or services.
Private burial will be at Fair View Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Rd at a later date.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.