Thomas F. “T-Bone” Bowman, 65, of Chuckey, passed away Sunday from a sudden heart attack in Greeneville.
He retired after 46 years of service from Eastman Chemical Company in 2019.
He is survived by his fiance’e and the love of his life: Connie McKay; his mother: Nancy Carter Bowman of Church Hill; one sister: Karlene Bowman and Clarence Milhorn of Kingsport; one brother: David Bowman of Church Hill; nieces: Jessica Bowman. Hannah Davenport and Cassie Davenport; a nephew: Chris Bowman; great-nephews: Toby and Hunter; aunts: Carolyn Carter and Eula Smith; a special camping buddy: Rick Charlton; and special friends: Tommy and Katrina Broyles, Brad and Jada Watts, Jessica McKay and Gregg, Paul Necessary and Keith Gibson.
He was preceded in death by his father: David Ketron Bowman; grandparents: Joda and Nettie Bowman, and L.H. and Leola Carter Tunnell; a brother: Lewis Bowman; a sister: Crystal Davenport; an aunt: Wilma Fellers; and uncles: W.M. Fellers and Glenn Carter.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral will follow at 8 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Barry Reed officiating.
The graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Liberty Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at Jeffers Afton Chapel at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family expressed a special thank you to Saprina Fender and Chris Bowers.
Please observe Covid-19 guidelines in wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Liberty Hill Cemetery.