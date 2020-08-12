Thomas Fred “Freddie” Wedding, 74, of Afton, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home.
Freddie was a member of Union Temple UM Church. He was also a member of Moose Lodge 1598. He was retired from MPI/Amsee.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years and caregiver, Bobbie Wedding; son and daughter-in-law: Thomas and Chrytal Wedding; step-daughters and their spouses: Tina and Bobby Cobble, Jamie and Bobby Easterly, Angela “Dawn” Laws, and Sheree and Bill Nance; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: Roger and Sharon Wedding, and Darrell and Brooke Wedding; sisters: Ruth Brown, Sandra Bright, Becky Buchanan and Bob Cremins, and Jeannie Gosch; mother-in-law and father-in-law: John and Grace Mysinger; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Bob and Linda Gass, Jane Spano, Margie and Alan Starnes, Sheree and Jerry Morelock, Donna Williams, Tony and Debra Adams; pappy’s girl and caregiver, Tina Cobble; special friends: Faye O’Dell, Penny Bolinger, and Dr. Sonya Woods, Dr. Heather Wilson, Dr. Mandeep Bakshi, and Dr. Alice Pinyan.
Freddie was preceded in death by his father and mother: Eugene, and Azalee Wedding; brother, Joseph “JC” Wedding; sister, Willa Dean Hayes.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Graveside services will be held Friday at noon in Union Temple Cemetery with Pastor Craig Zirkle officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home at 11 a.m. to go in procession to the service.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Wedding, B.J. Nease, Paul Hartman, Josh Park, James Lane, Rob Keely and Ray Peters.
Honorary pallbearers are Ernie Dunn, Bobby Cobble, Debbie Ricker, Danny Tweed, Richard Moore and Danny Kelly.
Due to allergies, the family requests no flowers. The family would appreciate your thoughts and prayers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.