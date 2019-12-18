JOHNSON CITY — Thomas Frederick DaMitz Jr., 87, of Boones Creek, died Monday at NHC HealthCare of Johnson City.
Tom was born in Wheatland, Missouri, and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a son of the late Thomas F. and Ellen Robinett DaMitz, and the oldest of five children.
In his teens, Tom left home for the U.S. Marine Corps, where he learned to be an aviation mechanic. He would later parlay those skills into a 42-year career with Trans World Airlines. Tom was able to live his dream every time he sat down in the cockpit of a plane, eventually retiring as a Senior Captain for TWA on the Boeing 727 in 1991.
Tom met his wife Margie in 1982 when he moved to Johnson City. They were blessed to live a wonderful life right here in East Tennessee.
Tom’s retirement was filled with reaching out in faith to those less fortunate, whether as a deacon of his church or delivering meals to those in need. It was his faith in God, to which he held fast throughout his amazing life, that helped him pass on comfortably.
He was a member of First Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon, and a former member of Tacoma Church of God.
Tom enjoyed time he spent as a member of the ROMEO Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out) and had a lifelong love of airplanes of all types, both in career and hobbies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, Bud and Jack DaMitz.
Tom is survived by his wife of more than thirty-two years: Margie Dearstone Little DaMitz; four children: Thomas F. DaMitz III of Kingsland, Georgia, Lauriston DaMitz of Charlottesville Virginia, Shaun Little of Nashville, and Anthony Little and his wife, Windi of Elizabethton; seven beautiful grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister: Wanda Allen and her husband Terry; and one brother: Ernie DaMitz and his wife, Charlotte, all of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 6 p.m. from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Konstantopoulos officiating. Special music will be provided by Beth Hearn and her son, Josiah. The family will receive friends prior to the service Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery, Greeneville. Those planning to attend are requested to meet at the funeral home by 9:30 a.m. or at the cemetery by 10:30 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Little, David Hearn, Ron Bray, David Bays, Winfred Soloman and John Purgar.
In lieu of flowers, those who prefer to make contributions may do so to Ground Zero Ministries, P.O. Box 8279, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.