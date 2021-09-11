Thomas Gary Bolton, 60, of Greeneville, a beloved father, grandfather and father-in-law, passed away Tuesday evening.
He was a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. James H. Bolton Jr. of Greeneville.
Survivors include his brother: Jim Bolton and his wife, Anne Bolton, of Cleveland, Texas; a sister: Margie Bolton Waddell and her husband of Afton; his daughter: Shelley Brobeck and her husband, Chris Brobeck, and their children, Jacob, Kaydien and Haleigh, all of Greeneville; an adopted daughter: Deserea and her three daughters of Florida; a special sister-in-law: Pamela Bolton of Arizona; a special cousin: Rick Bolton of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and a special friend: Larry Harrison of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Suzanne Marie Bolton of Tempe, Arizona; and brothers: Steve Bolton of Macon, North Carolina and Keith Bolton of Phoenix, Arizona.
He was in business with his brother, Keith, owning First Copy Inc. in Phoenix. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service employee in Phoenix.
He was a Christian and a member of City of Grace Church in Mesa, Arizona.
He was a member of El Zaribah Shrine of Arizona.
He was a devoted Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fans.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Pierce officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.