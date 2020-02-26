Thomas H. Jackson, of Afton, the Bridges Chapel Community, passed away early Monday morning at his home.
He was a son of the late Milo and Verna White Jackson of the Jeraldstown community.
Mr. Jackson served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1951-53.
He was a factory worker most of his life, working at Sam Moore Chair for 23 years, then Doehler-Jarvis and Electra Cam until his retirement.
Mr. Jackson loved painting cars for several people in Greene County in earlier years. He loved watching NASCAR, old movies and football in later years.
He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years: Mary L. Tullock Jackson; one son: Jeff Jackson of the Wesley’s Chapel community; one daughter and son-in-law: Jan and Bobby Underwood of the Camp Creek community; three grandchildren: Stacie Johnson and her husband, Brad, Eric Jackson, and Matt Underwood and his wife, Cassie; three great-grandchildren: Maddie Grace Foster, Baylie Sentelle Foster and Colton Alexander Johnson; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Cleatis and Joan Tullock of the Jeraldstown community and their children, Missy and Dave Whitson, and Rachel and Eric Cutshaw; and two nieces: Sharon Cox and Sandra Cox.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law: Nita and Jimmy Cox; and a daughter-in-law: Shalmir Jackson.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Cross Anchor Cemetery. Gary Hensley will give the eulogy and Howard Lamb will have prayer.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be Geoff Foster, Eric Cutshaw, Dave Whitson, Eric Jackson, Matt Underwood and Brad Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be his neighbors and Rickey Kimery, Randy Kimery, Kenny Fillers, Mike Russo and Howard Lamb.
The family expressed special thanks to the doctors and staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East, to Amedisys Hospice for their special care. Also, to the therapy department at Life Care Center of Greeneville, his special nurses at home, Karen and Shelley, and to everyone who helped in every way with Tom’s comfort and care in his time of sickness the last few months.