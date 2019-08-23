Thomas H. West, 70, of Greeneville, died Tuesday at his home.
He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and his family was his life.
He enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
Mr. West is survived by his wife of 50 years: Judy West; two children: Thomas B. (Drema) West and Stacia L. (Michael) Vaught; nine grandchildren: Keirsha (Carlos), Courtney, Brooke (Jacob), Shelby, Tyler, Jaidah, Lia, YeShua and Mikey; seven great-grandchildren: Kavaylee, RoShon, Ryleigh, Ariyah, Addison, Harley-Mae and Everett; three sisters: Rose Mary, Shirley and Pat; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Matt Andrews.
Mr. West is preceded in death by his parents, Norris and Dorothy West.
At his request, there will be no formal services. Friends may call at the West home at their convenience.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Ramp Gramps, P.O. Box 99, Greeneville, TN 37744.