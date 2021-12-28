Thomas K. Moyers, 84, of Mosheim, passed away Saturday.
He was the youngest of 12 children born to Ulysses and Hassie Kivette Moyers in Speedwell.
He was an independent insurance agent for most of his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife: Sandra Rowland Moyers; an infant daughter: Mary Leisa Moyers; brothers: Edmond, Eli, Colvin, Millard, Curtis and Oris Lee Moyers; sisters: Leotta Moyers, Bonnie Donahue, and Marie Claiborne.
He is survived by sons: Rick (Laura) Moyers of Knoxville and Tony (Tonya) Moyers of Dandridge; daughters: Tammy (Jeff) Franz of Concord, North Carolina, and Kellye (Russell) Taylor of Chuckey; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sisters: Rose Rodgers of Speedwell and Lois (Denver) Mooneyhan of Talbott; a sister-in-law: Jane Rowland of Mosheim; several nieces and nephews; and a host of many other loved ones and friends.
A gathering of friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel
