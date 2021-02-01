Thomas R. Denkler Sr. went to be with Jesus Wednesday while at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Sylvia; his son: Thomas R. Denkler Jr.;. and his parents: Roy T. and Clara Johnson Denkler.
Survivors include his sons; Chris (Kristin) of Bulls Gap and Nick (Brandy) of Irvington, Kentucky; granddaughters: Elizabeth, Alicia and Julie; grandsons: Hunter and A.J.; sisters: Barbara Hargis and Cathy Scott; a brother: Daniel Denkler; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces.
Tom was a faithful member of Greeneville Church of Christ. He loved singing and being a song leader.
Tom was a humble man who never met a stranger. He will be missed by many.
The visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Ralph Clevenger officiating.
The graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Memorial Gardens West, 4400 Dixie Hwy. in Louisville, Kentucky, where Tom was born and grew up.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.