THOMAS R. DENKLER Sr.

Thomas R. Denkler Sr. went to be with Jesus Wednesday while at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Sylvia; his son: Thomas R. Denkler Jr.;. and his parents: Roy T. and Clara Johnson Denkler.

Survivors include his sons; Chris (Kristin) of Bulls Gap and Nick (Brandy) of Irvington, Kentucky; granddaughters: Elizabeth, Alicia and Julie; grandsons: Hunter and A.J.; sisters: Barbara Hargis and Cathy Scott; a brother: Daniel Denkler; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces.

Tom was a faithful member of Greeneville Church of Christ. He loved singing and being a song leader.

Tom was a humble man who never met a stranger. He will be missed by many.

The visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with Ralph Clevenger officiating.

The graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Memorial Gardens West, 4400 Dixie Hwy. in Louisville, Kentucky, where Tom was born and grew up.

