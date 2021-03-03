Thomas Richard Leach, 82, of Midway, formerly of Staten Island, New York, where he worked as a teacher for 30 years, passed away February 16 at Four Oaks Healthcare in Jonesborough.
Thomas was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Greeneville, where he served the vestry.
He also was a member of Warrensburg Community Club and sang in All-city Chorus in New York City.
Thomas was also a wildlife rehabilitator for TWRA. He also often gave educational talks to children’s groups about wildlife conservation. Mr. Leach also worked to promote alternative sources of energy, having a solar-powered farm started on his family property.
He received an associate degree in engineering at the College of Staten Island, New York, a Bachelor of Science at City College in New York City, and a Master Degree in Education at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Eleanor Leach; a daughter: Kathy Ann (Joshua) Guthrie; several nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law: Frank (Maria) Morse.
A memorial service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.